JCPS readies ‘new way forward’ hybrid reopening plan, here’s all the details

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many JCPS parents are scrambling once again to make adjustments to life so their children can continue to learn. The JCPS school board approved their hybrid plan to return to in person learning.
The district is calling it a “new way forward” and over the weekend released more updated information about their reopening plans. The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the phased-in reopening of schools to start on March 17.
According to the district, all schools will use the same hybrid model schedule, meaning there will be two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual learning for students choosing the in-person option.
In-person instruction will be available to all special education (ECE) students in kindergarten through fifth grade, four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Students will be assigned in two groups for in-person instruction. The district says students with a last name beginning with A-K will be in group A and students with a last name beginning with L-Z will be in group B.
The district says they will work with families to ensure all students from a household will attend in-person classes on the same day.
Grades K-2 elementary school students begin their hybrid learning plan on Wednesday, March 17.
Right now, Wednesdays are supposed to be a remote learning day for all grades. The district says they are still determining what the board-approved “first day of school” on March 17 will look like for K-2 students and teachers and will announce those plans soon.
Grades 3-5 begin their hybrid learning plan on March 18. Early Childhood begins their hybrid learning plan on March 22, and middle and high school students begin their hybrid learning plan on April 5.
Families have the option to have their child continue learning virtually five days a week. Families are encouraged to make their selection to continue learning virtually or switch to in-person instruction, visit this website to make a decision.
The district says they will have more details about what their reopening plan will look like in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.