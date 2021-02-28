Johnson & Johnson vaccine brings third option in battle against COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine now has the green light for emergency use authorization by the FDA, making the one-dose shot the third COVID-19 vaccine now on the market.
Following Saturday’s authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, shipments of a few million doses could be divided among states as early as Monday.
The new vaccine comes two weeks before the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, it’s important to have a single-dose vaccine, not just for the US to speed up vaccinations, but for the world,” Dr. David Dougherty with Baptist Health Lexington said.
With 66 percent efficacy against moderate to severe cases and 85 percent with more serious cases, doctors say the one-dose shot is just as safe as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“I wouldn’t want to call it vaccine wars yet, as to which one is better than the others. I think we have to look at it overtime and see where the holes are,” Dr. Richard Green with the University of Kentucky said. “All three vaccines have great efficacy, and the word that everybody is saying is if you can get one of these, then that’s what you should do.”
Doctors with the University of Kentucky, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare who led the world’s top-enrolling site for the Phase 3 trial of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine say this rollout will offer more flexibility, with a longer shelf life this vaccine will provide the increased supply health care leaders say we need.
“The Janssen vaccine can be stored for at least three months we know so far in regular refrigerator temperature, and for at least two years in freezer temperature,” Dougherty said.
This means that doctor’s offices without the cold freezer temperatures needed for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines could store the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, opening up access.
“Virtually any pharmacy in rural areas could have this vaccine too,” Doughterty added.
Johnson & Johnson said around 4 million doses could be shipped as early as Monday, and around 20 million doses will be available to administer by the end of March.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.