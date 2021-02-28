Police investigating Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently investigating a shooting reported in the Russell neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, calls came in around 12:30 p.m. to the 500 block of South 18th Street Sunday.
Officers arrived and found a man in his mid-20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.
LMPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time, and police continue their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
