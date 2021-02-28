UK comes up short as Gators win 71-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Florida’s Tre Mann made key buckets in the second half, scoring 14 of his 21 after halftime, to lead the Gators over Kentucky, 71-67 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats led 39-38 at intermission as the home team got a lift from Davion Mintz who canned a couple of treys in that first half, on his way to 21 points.
In the second half, UK’s Jacob Toppin connected from the arc , Kentucky was up 49-47 with 13:11 to play. Toppin tallied 11 points off the bench.
But Florida hung around and when Mann scored on a layup, the visitors went on top 57-53 with just under nine minutes to go. With three and a half minutes left to play, the Gators’ Tyler Appleby knocked down a three pointer to put Florida up for good at 65-63.
The Wildcats, now 8 and 14 on the season will travel to Ole Miss for a Tuesday night tip.
