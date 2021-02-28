Wolverines run past Hoosiers, 73-57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Franz Wagner scored a game-high 21 points and teammate Isaiah Livers added 16 as third-ranked Michigan defeated Indiana 73-57 on Saturday in Bloomington.
The Wolverines raced out to a 42 to 33 halftime advantage. When Indiana’s Al Durham connected from the arc, the Hoosiers had trimmed the lead to nine points. But Michigan remained in control as IU’s season mark dipped to 12-12.
The Hoosiers were led by Durham’s 20 points. Indiana star, Trayce Jackson-Davis was limited to 10 points on 3 of 12 shooting.
The victory moved Michigan closer to earning a number one seed for the NCAA tourney, while the Hoosiers will likely need a few more wins to be selected. Indiana’s next game is Tuesday night at Michigan State.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.