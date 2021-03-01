ALERT DAY: More rain tonight; dry and cooler Monday

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021
By Justin Logan | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:24 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: More rain could lead to additional flooding
  • MONDAY: Dry and cooler
  • WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of rain will push through this evening which could lead to more flooding. Additional rainfall tonight will generally remain under an inch, but I won’t rule more to the south. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.

The rain will be long gone by sunrise on Monday, but it will be much cooler. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A northwest breeze will make it feel cooler.

Get ready for the colder air to settle in Monday night. Temperatures fall into the 20s for most under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice day under a mostly sunny sky with near seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A disturbance passes mostly to our south Tuesday night. It will be close enough to bring some clouds for most, but a small chance of showers (possibly mixed mixed with snow) south of the parkways in KY. Lows in the 30s.

