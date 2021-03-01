Are you in vaccination Phase 1C? Don’t delay in getting an appointment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The rush is on for vaccines for Phase 1C. It is the largest group of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations yet.
Those in the Phase 1C group include essential workers, cancer patients and people with COPD, heart disease or diabetes. But for right now, only people age 60 and over are being vaccinated primarily because of issues with verification.
“How are you going to come in and say, oh I have chronic kidney disease? Well, how do you show that?” Dr. Joseph Flynn, Chief Administrative Officer for the Norton Medical Group said. “It’s not on your license, that’s not on your birthdate. So we’re working through some processes for that to make that easier as well.”
A spokesman for Louisville Metro Health said discussions are ongoing about how to include specific groups within 1C. Until then people 60 and over are being advised not to wait for Johnson and Johnson’s new one-shot vaccine to be available before signing up.
The Louisville Metro Health website lists local hospitals and drug store chains taking vaccine appointments. Norton Healthcare reports 10,600 people 60 and over have already signed up.
