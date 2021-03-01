Beshear declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A state of emergency was declared in Kentucky due to heavy rainfall.
Governor Andy Beshear declared the start of emergency Sunday evening.
“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” Beshear said. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”
As of Monday morning, Breathitt, Calloway, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville declared states of emergency.
Beshear’s office provided the following tips for flooding awareness:
- Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters – TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN!
- Do not drive over bridges that are above fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.
- Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.
- Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.
The National Guard has been activated to assist with flooding issues.
