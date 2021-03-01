Cards Win Fourth Straight ACC Crown

Sophomore guard Dana Evans had 20 points and four assists in the win over the Huskies. (Source: Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins | February 28, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:37 PM

SOUTH BEND, In. (WAVE) - Dana Evans and No. 6 Louisville wasted not time in taking care of business on Sunday and wrapped up their fourth straight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 78-61 victory at Notre Dame.

Evans led everybody with 26 points and five assists. She was 9-18 from the floor and dished out her 500th career assists in the win.

Elizabeth Dixon added 12 points and Mykasa Robinson finished with a career-high 10 points. Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 10 for Louisville, which will have a double bye along with N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Florida State in the upcoming ACC Tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina.

UofL will play the winner of No. 8 North Carolina/No. 9 Wake Forest in the ACC tournament quarterfinal on Friday at noon.

