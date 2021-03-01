FORECAST: Chilly night; nice rebound Tuesday

- FLOOD WARNING - OHIO RIVER: Minor flood expected
- Mainly dry week
- WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07 a.m. ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are chilly temperatures tonight as we fall into the 20s by early Tuesday morning. Skies will remain clear overnight with a light north wind.
Despite a cold start, we’ll rebound nicely back near 50 degrees for a high under mostly sunny skies Tuesday. A few clouds later in the day are possible near the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Rain chances with these clouds are slim. Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies are expected with temperatures holding near or just above freezing.
Wednesday will be the pick of the week with sunny skies and highs inching closer to 60 degrees. Don’t forget that Kentucky’s annual Tornado Drill takes place at 10:07am ET! During this time you’ll hear tornado sirens and weather radios sounding.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: 21.2′ Action Stage Tues AM, Flood Stage Wed AM, Forecast Crest: 28′ Sat AM Ohio River LOWER Gauge: 53.5′ Action Stage Tues AM, Flood Stage Wed PM, Forecast Crest: 60′ Sat AM
