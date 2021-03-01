FORECAST: Decreasing clouds this afternoon

- OHIO RIVER: Starting to rise with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage. More on that below. Mainly Dry Week
- NEXT SYSTEM: Near or after the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of Meteorological Spring! It’s going to feel like it with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is seasonal.
Clouds will decrease into the afternoon setting the stage for a nice Monday.
A cold night is in store with just enough of a breeze to keep wind chills a factor. Lows in the 20s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice day under a mostly sunny sky with near seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A disturbance that will move across the Tennessee Valley will bring us some clouds and potentially a few light rain showers south of the parkways in KY. Most of the area remains dry with lows in the 30s.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: 21.2′ Action Stage Tues AM, Flood Stage Wed AM, forecast risk: 28′ Sat AM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: 53.5′ Action Stage Tues PM, Flood Stage Wed PM, forecast risk: 60′ Sat AM
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.