Goode Morning Weather Blog: 3/1

Record rainfall this past weekend. Louisville ended up with 3.54″ which slammed the record of 1.71″ set back in 1987.
This led to flooding of yards/roadways and flash flooding of streams lead to problems out there. Still are to the southeast.
Now it is time for the larger rivers to rise....which includes the Mighty Ohio River. That rise has already started and it will max out (crest) near Wednesday or Thursday before falling again. At this time, this looks like a minor flooding setup overall.
We will soon find out.
