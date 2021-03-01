Gov. Beshear: Increased capacity restrictions, vaccine supply in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Governor Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccine rollout.
Beshear started by mentioning the heavy rainfall Sunday, and his declaration of a state of emergency Sunday night due to flooding in several Kentucky counties. The Kentucky National Guard will be providing support to counties in need that are still facing flooding issues.
Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Emergency Management team said crews have been working the past two to three days on duty to give rescue support.
“This is something that has taken a large toll, hats off to all of our emergency responders and to all of our citizens whose stories are being told, neighbors helping neighbors and families helping families,” Dossett said.
Dossett said the team is still working on recovery efforts after facing multiple winter storms a week back.
Beshear announced Sunday that Kentucky has had seven-straight weeks of declining COVID case reports, with a 72 percent drop since early January. While testing numbers were down due to weather events over the past week, the governor said the past week was closer to normal and yet reports still showed a decline.
Also over the weekend, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization, and Beshear announced that Kentucky would receive 36,500 doses of the new single-dose vaccine over the next week.
“That is another victory and a closer step in winning this war against COVID-19,” Beshear said.
More than 100,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated over the past 6 days. With just under 700,000 total Kentuckians who have been vaccinated, Beshear announced the next month is expected to double that number with increased supply.
Beshear announced capacity restrictions to certain businesses and public areas would also be updated starting Friday, March 5, changing to 60 percent capacity for places like fitness centers, movie theatres, government offices and agencies and more.
Child care facility capacity is also scheduled to be increased to regular group size on March 15.
More detailed information can be found at the Team Kentucky Healthy at Work website.
With Monday’s COVID update, the governor confirmed 509 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, which is the least reported since September 28. Total number of cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 405,126.
An additional 15 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,652.
Positivity rate is now at 4.84 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear confirmed there are now only 25 red counties in Kentucky based on the current incidence rate.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 719
- Patients currently in ICU : 180
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 82
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 20 additional resident cases, 12 additional staff cases, 4 additional deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
