Homeowners work to cleanup after flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain led to flash flooding Sunday that has local homeowners, cleaning up Monday.
Marynan Mudd’s basement was still slightly flooded Monday. Mudd said the water was ankle deep on Sunday.
“But everything that was important or sentimental I was able to save,” Mudd said.
Mudd has seen her basement flood only one other time. She called a local plumber who came out to fix her sump pump.
Plumbers throughout Louisville reported more calls to help homeowners with flooding. Tom Drexler said normally it has about 100 services calls on Sundays, but the rain and flooding bought in 400, most of them from the St. Matthews area.
“It tends to be on the style of the home and age of the home. When you have the water table getting as high as it is just fills up. It’s like pushing a pot full of water down into a sink full of water,” said PJ Hardin, the plumbing service manager at Tom Drexler Plumbing.
Hardin gave a few more tips for those of you who live in areas that tend to flood.
“We recommend at least an annual check on your pump to make sure it is working because there are some homes the pump won’t run when you need it to work,” Hardin said.
Also, you can pick up a flood alarm. It will alert you to rising water in your home.
Back over at Mudd’s house, she said she learned from this experience as well.
“You know I’ll be more knowledgeable about things I can do and put everything in tubs,” Hardin said.
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team We could see more homes and business flood as river levels continue to rise.
