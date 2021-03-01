Jeffersonville Township Public Library reopens its doors

LJEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - This March marks twelve months since most businesses were forced to shut down or at least make major changes.
On Monday, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library opened its doors for the first time in months.
Things look a little different than they did the last time people were allowed inside.
Some new CDC guidelines are in place and resources are slightly limited, but the goal of the library hasn’t changed: to provide resources for lifelong learning.
“I think it’s hopeful that we’re heading toward being able to offer that full array of services that we provide,” said library director David Seckman. “We still have our social distancing, masks in place that people need to follow when they come in the door, but I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”
A lot of library programs went virtual when the buildings closed, and because of the success they’ve had, some may remain that way.
Curbside pick-up is another COVID change that may stay.
These changes aren’t exclusive to branches of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
Over at the Floyd County Library system, they’ve been operating in some fashion for months now.
Floyd County assistant library director Sandra Fortner said Monday anyone who hasn’t been to the library since the pandemic started will be surprised by what they’ve done.
“I think they will be extremely pleased,” said Fortner, “and realize that we have used this COVID time to do some really great work.”
For more information about Jeffersonville Township Public Library, click here.
For more information about Floyd County Library, click here.
