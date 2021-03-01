Jennings County man arrested for deadly crash on I-65

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested after a crash on Interstate 65 Sunday lead to the death of a 47-year-old man from Tennessee.
Cooper Hensley, 24, from Paris Crossing, Indiana has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, according to the Indiana State Police.
A news release from ISP stated that around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, officers with ISP-Sellersburg and other agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Austin, Indiana.
Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by Hensley, was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of I-65. Evidence showed that Hensley was exceeding the speed limit when he crashed into the back of a 2006 Ford F-250, driven by Scotty Hoosier, 47, of Altamont, Tennessee.
The force of the collision caused Hoosier’s truck to drive off the roadway on the right-hand side and strike a tree, coming to a rest.
Hensley’s car drove into the median of I-65 before striking the median cable barrier and overturning, according to police.
The Scott County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hoosier dead at the scene. Two other passengers in Hoosier’s truck were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Hensley was uninjured in the crash.
Officers found drug paraphernalia in Hensley’s possession during the initial investigation, and also noticed that Hensley showed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash.
Police issued a search warrant to perform toxicology testing of his blood, results are pending at this time.
Hensley is currently booked at Scott County Jail. The investigation is currently ongoing by Indiana State Police.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.