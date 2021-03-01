Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived in Louisville.
The vaccine arrived at a facility in Shepherdsville Monday morning before being driven to UPS Worldport.
The doses will be processed through the UPS hub, then put on UPS Priority flights to hospitals and other locations on the eastern half of the United States as early as Monday night.
UPS has been distributing the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines since both received emergency use authorization from the FDA last year.
Captain Alyse Adkins, a UPS pilot has flown planes filled with the vaccines since the beginning, and plans to continue those efforts with the Johnson and Johnson doses. She told WAVE 3 News she hopes her work distributing the shots will ultimately lead to some normalcy.
“I think a lot of people think of a shot as just a shot in the arm, but this is really a shot of hope and a light at the end of the tunnel, and a lot of us are welcoming that with open arms,” Adkins said.
The vaccine was authorized by the FDA on Saturday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the current two vaccinations being administered, Moderna and Pfizer, because it does not require two doses.
Doctors say the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot is just as safe as the other two options and is 66 percent efficient against moderate to severe cases and 85 percent with more serious cases.
