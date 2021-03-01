Mayor’s Event Coordinator arrested after alleged drunken crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A member of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s staff faces a felony after police say he crashed his car while drunk, took off on foot and then tried to prevent officers from learning who the vehicle belonged to.
Adam Younger is now charged with driving under the influence, for not having a valid plate, and tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly took his registration and other documents from the car to prevent officers from verifying it’s owner.
Younger is listed as Mayor Greg Fischer’s Special Events Coordinator on the City’s website.
According to the report, LMPD officers were checking on a report of a motor vehicle accident on Liberty Street and 2nd. When they got there, the vehicle had been abandoned. When the officers were investigating the vehicle, Younger locked the car doors, the report states.
Then, according to the citation, Younger grabbed documents out of the car before trying to flee from the officers on foot.
The citation states the officers could smell the alcohol off of Younger and that he couldn’t control his balance. Younger later admitted the crashed vehicle was his and that he had been drinking.
According to his Linkedin account, Younger is a member of the Louisville Metro Special Events team with the Mayor’s Office.
“I pride myself on providing opportunities for partnerships and creating awareness of events and attractions within Louisville Metro by producing and promoting special events and projects throughout our amazing city,” Younger wrote.
