Two shootings reported across Louisville Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD are investigating after two people were hurt Sunday.
The first was around 7:30 pm. Police say a victim showed up at Saint Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers determined the actual shooting scene was in the 900 block of Blackberry Lane. The victim was later transferred to UofL for treatment and their condition was stable.
The second shooting happened two hours later near a Speedway in Fairdale. LMPD says they found the victim in the 400 block of Mount Holly Road. The man in his late 20′s was taken to University of Louisville for his injuries.
LMPD says they don’t have suspects in either shooting. Both victims are expected to survive.
