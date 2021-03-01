UofL’s Malik Williams out 4-6 weeks with foot injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL senior Malik Williams is out 4-6 weeks after reinjuring his right foot in the Cards overtime at Duke on Saturday. A release from the university says that the injury will not require surgery.
Williams missed the first 15 games of the season after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and having surgery on November 11.
He returned to action last Saturday at North Carolina and played in the last three games.
He scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in those three games.
“I met with him this morning and his attitude was tremendous,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “I just feel for Malik and his family.”
Williams suffered a similar injury in September of 2019 and missed the first four games of the 2019-20 season. He was the runner-up for 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year.
The 6′11″, 245 pound Fort Wayne, Indiana, native has scored 619 career points and pulled down 462 career rebounds.
He does have the option to return for the 2021-22 season.
