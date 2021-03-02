Breonna’s Law supporters plan caravan from Louisville to Frankfort Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott (D) is urging people to caravan from Louisville to Frankfort for a Breonna’s Law rally at the Capitol on Tuesday.
People are to gather at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville for the “Ride for Breonna” caravan, then drive together starting at 4:30 p.m. to the rally in Frankfort.
Scott is calling for support of the statewide passage of House Bill 21, otherwise known as Breonna’s Law. It would ban no-knock warrants in Kentucky.
Breonna’s Law is named after Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman who was killed in a raid conducted by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March 2020. The officers were serving a no-knock warrant at her west Louisville apartment when Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them from the hallway, later claiming he thought they were intruders.
Walker’s “warning shot” struck LMPD Det. Jon Mattingly, leading to a shootout and Taylor’s death. Walker was not injured in the crossfire.
The officers involved, as well as one of Taylor’s neighbors, told investigators that though the warrant issued to her home was a no-knock warrant, they did knock and announce themselves before entering her apartment but got no response.
Walker told investigators he and Taylor heard knocking at the door but did not hear the officers announce themselves as police, leading him to believe they were intruders breaking into her home.
None of the officers involved in Taylor’s death were charged with murder. Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing blindly into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment during the shootout.
Breonna’s Law was passed in Louisville in June 2020, three months after her death, banning the use of no-knock warrants in the city.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.