Ethan the dog reunites with 11-year-old boy who helped save his life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society organized a special reunion with Ethan the dog and the 11-year-old boy who first found him, alerted staff, and helped save his life.
The humane society shared the story and pictures of the heartfelt moment Tuesday morning.
Back on January 29, the Henderson family and their 11-year-old son Tatum went to KHS to drop off toys for the shelter dogs, when they saw what they believed to be a dead dog in the parking lot lying on a white towel.
The humane society said the family called stopped their car and waited outside with Ethan while they called the adoption desk. Staff then came out to rush Ethan into the veterinary ward.
Tatum was upset seeing Ethan in such poor condition, waiting for updates from the humane society. When the good news continued to pour in days after Ethan was rescued, the family was relieved, and have followed Ethan’s progress ever since.
When Tatum’s grandmother reached out to KHS asking if Tatum could meet Ethan now that he is healthy, and the humane society graciously agreed.
Tuesday’s meeting was all smiles as Tatum and the Henderson family met up with KHS staff member Jeff and Ethan, sharing plenty of pets for Ethan and pictures.
The Kentucky Humane Society even surprised Tatum with a birthday gift for his upcoming birthday in a couple weeks, giving him a Team Ethan shirt and a thank you card signed with Ethan’s paw.
The non-profit organization is thankful for the ongoing love and support for Ethan the dog. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society to support Ethan and all the other animals within the shelter can do so on their website.
Also on Tuesday, March 2, KHS is partnering with Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, where 15 percent of your purchase will go to helping the animals within the shelter. For more information on that event, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.