Family remembers TARC driver, gun violence advocate killed 10 years after son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kim Jarboe dedicated 10 years of her life advocating against gun violence after losing her son.
Now, family and friends are remembering the both of them after she was shot and killed last summer.
“For somebody to kill her and leave her outside like she was an animal is the most hurtful thing you could ever do,” Stephanie Brown, Jarboe’s best friend of 20 years cried.
In October 2010, Jarboe’s 15-year-old son, Andrew Elliot, was shot and killed by 62-year-old Archie Ashley. Ashley told police the teenager and his friends were throwing rocks at his home and car.
More than 10 years ago after losing her son, Jarboe said she wanted justice.
“Boys will be boys as they say,” Jarboe said in 2010. “Even if they were throwing a couple of rocks at each other or wherever they was throwing them, that’s still no sense in coming out with a gun.”
After Elliot died, Jarboe began advocating against gun violence. She worked closely to families who had similar stories.
“She promised that she would give back,” Brown said. “She promised that she would help and she did, she helped until it was her time to go.”
Jarboe was found dead in August in an alley near South Shawnee Terrace, just three blocks from where her son was killed.
LMPD told WAVE 3 News the person who they believe killed Jarboe is now dead, and her case has been closed.
