FORECAST: Chilly start with a pleasant finish Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Rising with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage
- THIS WEEK: Clear and dry
- RAIN CHANCE: Early to mid next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling at or below freezing.
The statewide tornado drill has been postponed due to severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Look for a sunny day Wednesday with pleasant temperatures topping out in the lower 60s. Expect southerly winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night looks mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
As a weak cold front moves in early Thursday it’ll pull in some slightly cooler air. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now:23.0′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 53.7′ | Forecast Crest: 60.4′ Sat PM
