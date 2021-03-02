FORECAST: Lots of sunshine today; Highs around 50°

- OHIO RIVER: Starting to rise with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage. More on that below.
- Mainly Dry Week
- NEXT SYSTEM: Early to Mid Next Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine today with highs very close to where they should be for early March. There will be just a slight breeze for the afternoon and perhaps a few small clouds with highs around 50.
Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies expected tonight with temperatures holding near or just above freezing.
Wednesday looks breezy and warm. Look for highs in the lower 60s. Don’t forget that Kentucky’s annual Tornado Drill takes place at 10:07 am ET! During this time you’ll hear tornado sirens and weather radios sounding.
A mostly clear sky is expected Wednesday night with lows near 35°F.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: 3 am, 20.6′ Action Stage Tue AM, Flood Stage Tue PM, forecast risk: 29.0′ Sat PM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: 3 am, 51′ Action Stage Tue PM, Flood Stage Wed MID, forecast risk: 60.3′ Sat PM
