FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather continues; rivers continue to rise

- OHIO RIVER: Rising with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage
- THIS WEEK: Clear and dry
- RAIN CHANCE: Early to mid next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few clouds are possible south of Louisville early this evening, the overnight hours look mostly clear with low temperatures close to the freezing mark.
Tomorrow looks breezy and warm with highs in the lower 60s. Don’t forget that Kentucky’s annual Tornado Drill takes place at 10:07 a.m. ET! During this time you’ll hear tornado sirens and weather radios sounding. Make sure you have a severe weather plan.
Wednesday night looks mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
As a weak cold front moves in early Thursday it’ll pull in some slightly cooler air. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 21.9′ | Forecast Crest: 28.7′ Sun AM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 52.5′ | Forecast Crest: 60.3′ Sun PM
