FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather continues; rivers continue to rise

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday afternoon, Mar. 2, 2021
By Kevin Harned | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 4:12 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • OHIO RIVER: Rising with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage
  • THIS WEEK: Clear and dry
  • RAIN CHANCE: Early to mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few clouds are possible south of Louisville early this evening, the overnight hours look mostly clear with low temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Closings and Delays | Radar | Weather Blog

Tomorrow looks breezy and warm with highs in the lower 60s. Don’t forget that Kentucky’s annual Tornado Drill takes place at 10:07 a.m. ET! During this time you’ll hear tornado sirens and weather radios sounding. Make sure you have a severe weather plan.

Wednesday night looks mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

As a weak cold front moves in early Thursday it’ll pull in some slightly cooler air. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 21.9′ | Forecast Crest: 28.7′ Sun AM

Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 52.5′ | Forecast Crest: 60.3′ Sun PM

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.