FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather continues

- OHIO RIVER: Rising with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage. More on that below.
- Mainly Dry Week
- NEXT SYSTEM: Early to Mid Next Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.
Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows dropping to near the freezing mark.
Tomorrow looks breezy and warm with highs in the lower 60s. Don’t forget that Kentucky’s annual Tornado Drill takes place at 10:07 AM ET! During this time you’ll hear tornado sirens and weather radios sounding; make sure you have a severe weather plan.
We’ll see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night with lows in the 30s.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 21.7′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 52.3′ | Forecast Crest: 60.3′ Sat PM
