Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/2

The river flooding remains the big story with many of our rivers in KY/IN out of their banks. We will keep you posted as the levels vary across the map.
As for the Ohio River, it is expected to reach Flood Stage this evening with its highest point/crest taking place Saturday. That could still get adjusted but with a dry weather forecast, drastic changes are not expected and certainly no delays in the “falling” of these streams.
Which is good, we do have a healthy system moving our way around the middle of next week. We need this dry time.
On the flip side, we will have some mild days and sunshine to enjoy so aside from the flooding, it isn’t half bad!
