Gov. Beshear: ‘We’re now moving into the future,’ 1,080 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Tuesday on the ongoing efforts to vaccinate the commonwealth and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Tuesday’s report, Beshear confirmed 1,080 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, which is the lowest number of cases on a Tuesday in the last four weeks. The total number of cases reported in Kentucky is now 406,201.
The state’s positivity rate is now at 4.76 percent based on a seven-day rolling average, the lowest reported since October 18 according to the governor.
An additional 19 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to
Beshear also said 19 counties are within the “red zone” based on current incidence rates in Kentucky, a lower report than Monday, where 25 counties were in the red. “Red zone” counties report 25 daily cases per 100,000 population.
In vaccination updates, Beshear announced around 700,000 vaccines will be sent out nationwide over the next week. 711,559 unique individuals have been vaccinated in Kentucky so far, and around 112,428 people in Kentucky last week received their first dose of the vaccine.
“We’re now moving in to the future, and it means that we believe with the Johnson & Johnson match that we’re getting now, and with increases we expect, we hope to double the amount of people vaccinated in just this next month alone,” Beshear said.
Beshear said as production continues to increase and with the new Johnson & Johnson emergency use authorization, the timeline for those waiting for a shot continues to move forward. Beshear said those struggling with appointments will soon be allowed more opportunities due to increased allotments.
“This is about supply, supply, supply, and it will solve so many of the challenges that we face,” Beshear said.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 684
- Patients currently in ICU : 178
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 82
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 7 additional resident cases, 4 additional staff cases, 4 additional deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
