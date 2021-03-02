‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people in Laurel County woke up to their homes and cars destroyed by flooding Monday morning.
“I worked hard for this house and to see it all go up in the water there it hurt,” said Shawn Ostering who lives on Fariston Road in London. “Four years down the drain I guess.”
Ostering says the flooding started Saturday night but never reached his home. By 4 a.m. Monday, the water was covering the floors.
“I bought this house a couple years ago and figured it would be our forever home, but unfortunately it’s not gonna be,” said Ostering.
His wife and daughter left the house before the flooding began. The water is about five feet deep in his backyard.
“I sat down in there in the flood waters and just cried. It sucks. I feel like it could have been prevented but what can you do you know. It’s an act of God,” he said.
Ostering says he has only lived here for four years, but neighbors say it has not flooded like this since 1985. He believes everything is a total loss.
“It’s devastating. It just hurts because we put so much work into it we had literally just repainted the house and put rock up behind the TV. We’ve done a lot of work lately and it sucks to see it go,” he said. “Money wise it shouldn’t be terrible. I’m blessed you know. Family is important and they’re alive and God always finds a way”.
He says he does have flood insurance and is waiting for the insurance company to call him so he can see what the next steps are.
Court Road, south of London near Levi Jackson Wilderness Park, is also completely covered by water.
“My aunt and uncle have lived here for 40 years and they have not ever seen it like that,” said Makayla Robinson who lives on Court Road.
Robinson’s house was saved from the flood waters, but her other family members who live on the same road were not.
“My family down the street had to evacuate at 2 a.m. and then my aunt and uncle had to leave at 5:30, and they came over here,” said Robinson.
One home on the lower end of the road had more than four feet of water inside the house.
“It’s going to take time for everybody to rebuild everything that they have, and some may not be able to rebuild. They may have to move on. We just have to take one day at a time and see,” said Robinson.
Crews with The London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to calls Sunday night. About seven cars were stuck in Laurel County just Sunday night alone.
Nathan Kirby, with the rescue squad, says the flooding is so bad it is expanding their usual flood-prone areas.
Now that it is daylight, they have not been called to car rescues. but Kirby is urging people to resist driving through water-covered roads as people underestimate the depth of the water.
Kirby says some of the vehicles were hard to even reach.
“If they are trapped in the vehicle you have to break out their window or you have to use extrication tools to open the door and separate that out and pull them onto the boat and obviously these people they may or may not be good swimmers. You have to work with them and make sure they are safe and our people are safe too,” said Kirby.
People who live on Court Road say the water has not come up this high in more than 40 years.
