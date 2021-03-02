JCPS unveils hybrid reopening plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many JCPS parents are scrambling once again to make adjustments to life so their children can continue to learn. The JCPS school board approved their hybrid plan to return to in person learning.
The district is calling it a “new way forward” and over the weekend released more updated information about their reopening plans. The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the phased-in reopening of schools to start on March 17.
According to the district, all schools will use the same hybrid model schedule, meaning there will be two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual learning for students choosing the in-person option.
In-person instruction will be available to all special education (ECE) students in kindergarten through fifth grade, four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Students will be assigned in two groups for in-person instruction. The district says students with a last name beginning with A-K will be in group A and students with a last name beginning with L-Z will be in group B.
The district says they will work with families to ensure all students from a household will attend in-person classes on the same day.
Grades K-2 elementary school students begin their hybrid learning plan on Wednesday, March 17. After that, Wednesdays will be observed as remote learning day for all grades.
Grades 3-5 begin their hybrid learning plan on Thursday, March 18. Early childhood students begin their hybrid learning plan on Monday, March 22.
Middle and high school students begin their hybrid learning plan on April 5.
Families have the option to have their child continue learning virtually five days a week. Families are encouraged to make their selection to continue learning virtually or switch to in-person instruction, visit this website to make a decision.
Below is the schedule for early childhood through fifth grade JCPS students for the first two weeks of in-person learning, with the week two schedule being the permanent schedule until the end of the school year:
