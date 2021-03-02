JCPS works to fill critical staff shortages before students return to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools are racing against time to fill critical staff positions as the clock ticks closer to Mar. 17 when the first group of students will return to the classroom.
According to the most recent board of education meeting, JCPS is short 150 bus drivers, 112 custodians and 60 medical personnel. District officials are currently working with four vendors to contract out more custodians. There are 80 new potential maintenance employees set to start at JCPS pending the results of their background checks.
JCPS leaders said the large number of shortages are partially due to the district not needing those employees during NTI.
“We’ve been in an awkward situation for the last 11 months with these vacancies to fill them now when there is not the immediate need for the custodial services at the magnitude of what there will be when schools get back,” Chris Perkins, JCPS Chief Operations Officer said. “We didn’t feel like that was necessarily the most responsible thing to do to fill positions when they weren’t necessarily needed. Now we’re in a situation where we know we’re coming back, so that sense of urgency has become expeditious.”
In addition, JCPS is short 150 bus drivers. The district is on a hiring push to fill those spots and has asked some retired drivers to return to fill the gaps. A longtime JCPS driver who asked to stay anonymous told WAVE 3 News the shortage is concerning.
“We are down so many drivers already,” she said. “We lose them daily.”
District officials have plans to consolidate bus routes if shortages become a big problem.
JCPS also plans to place at least one medical professional in each school; the district is currently 60 people short from reaching that goal.
“We’ve been working with an agency to increase the number of nurses that have come on, but without a date it’s been a little challenging to do that, because if you hire 90 people, and we don’t come back to school that’s difficult,” Eva Stone, JCPS manager of district health services said. “We have a plan based on the number of the nurses that we have, that the schools will have coverage. We have our nurse practitioners who will also be available all day, every day for telemedicine visits.”
Around 61 percent of JCPS students have indicated on a district-wide survey they plan to return to in-person instruction. The remaining students will stay virtual. District leaders said the smaller number of students inside schools could help ease the impacts of the shortages.
