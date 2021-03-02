LMPD: Teenage girl killed in vehicle collision on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday evening where one teenage girl has died.
Officer Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police confirmed around 6:45 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck traveling north in the 7700 block of Dixie Highway, just south of St. Andrews Church Road, crossed into the southbound lane. The truck then struck another vehicle head-on.
Following the collision, the truck continued and hit a pole. Once stopped, a man in his 30s and another passenger fled the vehicle, but were detained by bystanders until police arrived.
A teenage girl was the driver of the vehicle that was hit, according to police. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead upon arrival.
The driver of the truck was taken into custody and sent to University Hospital with minor injuries.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.
