Lonnie Ali, wife of Muhammad Ali, gets vaccinated, urges others to follow suit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Muhammad Ali’s wife is now part of the movement to increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of Kentucky’s vaccine Phase 1C, Lonnie Ali got her first dose of the COVID-19 antidote at the UofL Health drive-thru on Liberty Street Tuesday.
She encouraged anyone else who is eligible to get the vaccine and to do so as soon as possible.
“I understand the historical reasons why many Black communities and minority communities don’t get vaccines, but it’s important that we get this one,” Ali said.
Ali said the COVID-19 vaccine feels like any other shot and compared it to a flu shot. She also said she believes the vaccine is America’s safest bet to getting back to life as normal.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.