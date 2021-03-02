Man charged with murder in crash that killed 17-year-old on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who police said tried to run after he was involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning on several charges, including murder.
Michael Dewitt, 27, was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway when he crashed into another vehicle head-on around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.
After Dewitt’s vehicle stopped, police said he ran without stopping to render aid.
The 17-year-old in the vehicle Dewitt crashed into was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
Police said Dewitt was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office at the time of the crash and that he had a Glock 27 and an assault rifle that were also reported as stolen in the vehicle.
He was driving on an expired Kentucky learners permit at the time of the crash, according to his arrest slip.
Dewitt was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident; failure to render aid or assist with death or serious injury, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and theft by unlawful taking.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
