New I-65 interchange ramp in Bullitt County open for traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A project more than two years in the making, a new interchange on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County is now open.
The Bullitt County Exit 114 interchange ramp opened Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, designed to improve connectivity and support economic development in Bullitt County.
Construction on the interchange began in January 2019 after the $30 million project was awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction the previous December.
The interchange is located on I-65 south of Shepherdsville, set to reduce travel distance between I-65 and the Cedar Grove Business Park from 1.75 miles to 0.7 miles, according to KYTC.
The project includes a 1.4 mile connector route extending west from I-65 to Preston Highway, and east from I-65 to Ohm Drive and Alpha Way. The route is a three-lane roadway, featuring one lane of travel in both directions and a median lane.
“Expanding infrastructure is one of the best routes to attracting and keeping businesses in a community,” Kentucky senator Mike Nemes said. “Bullitt County is rapidly expanding, and the new I-65 interchange will continue to foster economic growth for the community.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.