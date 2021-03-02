Pedestrian hit, killed on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Preston Highway Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported near the intersection of Preston Highway at Indian Trail around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
A witness told police a vehicle was going southbound on Preston Highway and hit a man who was crossing the road east to west against the traffic light near the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
No information about the driver of the vehicle has been released. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
