People in Indiana 55 and older, high-risk patients eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Big news coming out Tuesday for Hoosiers wanting to get the COVID vaccine. Indiana residents age 55 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID vaccine, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The state also announced people at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine.
Those include:
- Active dialysis patients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Down syndrome
- Post-solid organ transplant
- People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma).
Other eligible groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
The Department of Health also announced that it has partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College to host three mass vaccination clinics to help eligible Hoosiers receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a release by the Indiana Department of Health, the mass vaccination clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on Saturday. The vaccine requires only one dose.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG said. “Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially.”
Additional mass vaccination sites in other locations will be planned as more vaccine becomes available.
All clinics will require advance registration through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Proof of age and residency will be required. The mass vaccination clinics are listed as sites that eligible Hoosiers can select when making an appointment. No walk-ups will be permitted.
The clinic schedules are as follows:
SELLERSBURG
- Ivy Tech Community College
- 8204 County Road 311
- March 12-13
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
INDIANAPOLIS
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 4790 W. 16th St.
- March 5-7
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Enter through main gate off 16th Street; participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
SOUTH BEND
- University of Notre Dame
- Compton Family Ice Arena
- 100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame
- March 26-27
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additional dates may be added to each of the above sites depending on demand and vaccine availability.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
