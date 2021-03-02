PICU opening marks end of $78M renovation at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A ribbon cutting Tuesday marked the completion of a $78 million renovation at Norton Children’s Hospital.
The ribbon cutting was for the $9 million renovation of the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, or PICU. The project aimed to improve critical care services and expand a family centered approach to the PICU, by adding more privacy, according to Norton Children’s Hospital.
“When we announced the renovations four years ago, our goal was to bring additional areas of our facility up to the same level of excellence as the care offered by our doctors, nurses and other staff,” Norton Children’s Hospital chief administrative officer Emmett C. Ramser said. “We’ve designed these new units to include family-oriented amenities, such as private rooms, play areas and other spaces to stay during their time here. Norton Children’s Hospital always aims to provide the very best approach to care.”
Other projects included the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation CICU, building the S. Randolph Scheen Family Conference Center and a 24-bed medical/surgical unit.
The Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation committed $20 million toward the renovations.
