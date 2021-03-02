Suspect in wrong-way crash that killed high school cheerleader had posted bond on other charges days earlier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of crashing into and killing a 17-year-old girl had posted bond on a series of other crimes just two weeks earlier.
LMPD said Tuesday that 28-year-old Michael Dewitt was high on drugs, in a stolen car and driving the wrong way on busy Dixie Highway on Monday evening when he crashed head-on into another vehicle driven by Madelynn Noel Troutt. Dewitt allegedly ran from the scene, never stopping to help Troutt, who would die a short time later at a hospital.
Officers said they found two firearms that had been reported stolen.
Several police sources reached out to WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters asking to look into Dewitt’s criminal history.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirmed that Dewitt had been released from jail on several charges on Feb. 17. According to that arrest report, police were responding to a call about a disorderly person. When they arrived, they found a stolen car and Dewitt walking nearby. Police said they recognized him from other encounters, and knew that he was wanted on “fresh charges,” the report said. While trying to arrest him, Dewitt allegedly assaulted one of the officers. It took three officers to subdue Dewitt, who later admitted having taken heroin and other drugs, police said. Officers noted he was clearly intoxicated.
They also charged Dewitt with being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters are working to confirm those charges.
Prosecutors argued Dewitt would be a danger if released, something not uncommonly heard during a suspect’s arraignment.
Circuit Court Judge Lisa Langford gave Dewitt a $5,000 cash bond, which he posted prior to being released. She added the condition that he not possess firearms again.
Two weeks later, Dewitt now faces several new charges related to the death of Troutt, a high school cheerleader. Those charges include murder, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident; failure to render aid or assist with death or serious injury, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and theft by unlawful taking.
He was given a $500,000 bond Tuesday morning during his arraignment.
This story will be updated.
