Suspect in wrong-way crash that killed high school cheerleader had posted bond on other charges days earlier

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirmed that Dewitt had been released from jail on several charges on Feb. 17. According to that arrest report, police were responding to a call about a disorderly person. When they arrived, they found a stolen car and Dewitt walking nearby. Police said they recognized him from other encounters, and knew that he was wanted on “fresh charges,” the report said. While trying to arrest him, Dewitt allegedly assaulted one of the officers. It took three officers to subdue Dewitt, who later admitted having taken heroin and other drugs, police said. Officers noted he was clearly intoxicated.