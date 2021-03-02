Teen girl, 15, shot in Chickasaw hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Virginia Avenue, which is about a block from Greenwood Cemetery, on reports of a shooting. LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the neck.
The girl was transported to UofL Hospital where Ruoff said she said to be in stable condition.
Her identity was not revealed.
No potential suspect information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
