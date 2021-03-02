Teens help more than 800 people sign up for vaccinations in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 75% of Jefferson County’s population is eligible to sign up within Kentucky’s Phase 1C COVID vaccination group. As of Monday, any Kentuckians in that phase who are 60 and older can sign up to get their shots.
Jacqueline Teague, 16, and Amele Beck, 14, walked WAVE 3 News through the process of signing up for a vaccine, just like they would for anyone who asks for their help on a regular basis through their program ‘Vaxconnectky.’
“We started to try and help our grandparents receive their vaccine,” Teague said Monday. “We realized the process was hard for them and people of that age group aren’t quite as computer literate.”
The two girls found that people needed their assistance from the moment word of their venture started spreading. So far, ‘Vaxconnectky’ has helped over 800 people who have successfully scheduled vaccination appointments.
Beck and Teague said there’s a process they help people follow, like using hospital portals like MyChart, for example.
“We usually ask if they have MyChart,” said Beck. “If they say ‘yes,’ we suggest how to use it and keep looking for appointments and how to get signed up on the MyChart wait list.”
‘VaxconnectKY’ has ways to send a template to be a guiding hand to help get MyChart downloaded and help people get signed up.
Beck and Teague also added additional templates that make it easier to locate retailers offering vaccine appointments, like Walgreens and other stores.
Those who want to contact Beck and Teague can reach them via phone or email:
- EMAIL: VAXCONNECTKY@GMAIL.COM
- PHONE: (502) 479-1313
For general vaccine information from the state, call the following numbers:
- ELIGIBILITY QUESTIONS: (855) 598-2246
- COVID-19 HOTLINE FOR GENERAL VIRUS QUESTIONS: (800) 722-5725
For general vaccine information in Louisville, click here to visit the COVID-19 resource website.
