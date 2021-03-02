Teens help more than 800 people sign up for vaccinations in Kentucky

Teens help more than 800 people sign up for vaccinations in Kentucky
Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck said they saw how difficult it was for their grandparents to sign up for the vaccine and wanted to help others.
By Jerrica Valtierra | March 2, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:28 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 75% of Jefferson County’s population is eligible to sign up within Kentucky’s Phase 1C COVID vaccination group. As of Monday, any Kentuckians in that phase who are 60 and older can sign up to get their shots.

Jacqueline Teague, 16, and Amele Beck, 14, walked WAVE 3 News through the process of signing up for a vaccine, just like they would for anyone who asks for their help on a regular basis through their program ‘Vaxconnectky.’

PREVIOUS STORY: Area girls helping seniors sign up for COVID vaccine

“We started to try and help our grandparents receive their vaccine,” Teague said Monday. “We realized the process was hard for them and people of that age group aren’t quite as computer literate.”

The two girls found that people needed their assistance from the moment word of their venture started spreading. So far, ‘Vaxconnectky’ has helped over 800 people who have successfully scheduled vaccination appointments.

Beck and Teague said there’s a process they help people follow, like using hospital portals like MyChart, for example.

“We usually ask if they have MyChart,” said Beck. “If they say ‘yes,’ we suggest how to use it and keep looking for appointments and how to get signed up on the MyChart wait list.”

‘VaxconnectKY’ has ways to send a template to be a guiding hand to help get MyChart downloaded and help people get signed up.

Beck and Teague also added additional templates that make it easier to locate retailers offering vaccine appointments, like Walgreens and other stores.

Those who want to contact Beck and Teague can reach them via phone or email:

For general vaccine information from the state, call the following numbers:

  • ELIGIBILITY QUESTIONS: (855) 598-2246
  • COVID-19 HOTLINE FOR GENERAL VIRUS QUESTIONS: (800) 722-5725

For general vaccine information in Louisville, click here to visit the COVID-19 resource website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.