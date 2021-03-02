UofL at Virginia Tech canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced on Tuesday afternoon that UofL’s game at #22 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night has been canceled.
According to the league the cancellation follows a contact tracing review within the Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) program.
The Cards were originally scheduled to play in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday, February 13, but was postponed due to COVID issues within the UofL program.
UofL (13-5, 8-4) will host #21 Virginia (16-6, 12-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.