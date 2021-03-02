UofL at Virginia Tech canceled

UofL basketball (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor | March 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 5:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced on Tuesday afternoon that UofL’s game at #22 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night has been canceled.

According to the league the cancellation follows a contact tracing review within the Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) program.

The Cards were originally scheduled to play in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday, February 13, but was postponed due to COVID issues within the UofL program.

UofL (13-5, 8-4) will host #21 Virginia (16-6, 12-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m.

