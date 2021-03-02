Weekend races improve Derby credentials for a pair of colts

Both Essential Quality and Greatest Honour performed admirably in their races on Saturday. Essential Quality, the top 2-year-old of 2020, made his 3-year-old debut in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He simply picked up where he left off as he romped to win by four lengths. His time for the mile and a sixteenth was solid as Essential Quality kept his perfect record intact: four starts, four victories. The Southwest win also showed he could win on a sloppy track, a valuable experience which might come in handy down the road.