Woman organizes candlelight vigil for Butler High student killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As friends and family mourn a Butler High School cheerleader, people in the south Louisville community are stepping up to help her family.
Madelynn Troutt, 17, was killed Monday night in a car crash in the 7800 block of Dixie Highway.
Michael Dewitt, 27, of Louisville, is accused of driving a stolen Ford F-350, crossing into the southbound lanes and crashing into another vehicle head-on, according to an arrest report. After Dewitt’s vehicle stopped, police said he ran without stopping to help the driver of the car he hit. That driver, Troutt, was taken to UofL Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Troutt’s death has hit members of south Louisville hard, including Tisha Foley.
Foley was brought to tears Tuesday afternoon when she saw Troutt’s name on the school’s billboard.
“She should be on this sign for graduating, not for losing her life,” Foley said. “[It must be] the worst day of your life. Losing a child has got to be the worst thing to go through.”
Foley has five children of her own, one of them a Butler High School graduate, and is trying to make sure Troutt’s family does not grieve alone.
Early Tuesday morning, she organized a candlelight vigil in her name.
“Just so the kids and whoever else feels like they need to get together just to show their support for the family and just cry with each other and let everybody know we’re here,” Foley said.
Foley is not the only stranger stepping up to help the Troutts.
The Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation has organized a fundraiser in Troutt’s name, one that has raised more than $10,000. Another person has established a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $15,000.
Foley said the dollars speak volumes about Butler High School, and defines what it means to be a Butler Bear.
“There’s going to be lots and lots of people here tonight, old bears, new bears, recent,” Foley said. “We’ll all be here.”
Tuesday’s candlelight vigil is set for 8 p.m. at Butler High School.
