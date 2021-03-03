Community leaders, family of Louisville father, daughter killed in shooting fight for change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has now marked more than a year straight of double-digit homicides per month.
It’s a deadly trend with painful consequences.
Community leaders met in Shawnee Park Tuesday, vowing to take action alongside the family of Larry, 33, and Larea Hall, 9. The father and daughter were killed in a shooting on Bells Lane Feb. 2.
“Larea was premature,” Cynthia Hall, her grandmother, said. “She fought for her life. Premature. She loved dancing, singing and loved life.”
Larry’s other daughter Kanarri, 8, survived, but was also shot the day her father was killed.
“All I can tell you is that she’s stable, and I’m just blessed that she’s still here,” Delnicha Hall, Larry’s sister, said. “They were my kids. I don’t have kids. They were my kids.”
Cynthia called for the community to turn in those who killed her loved ones.
“I’m tired of losing my kids over nothing,” she said. “What did Larea do? What did Kanarri do? They’re babies. What did they do? Nothing.”
Many at the event echoed the demand. Some talked about big issues in need of big solutions, but also things like holding neighbors accountable, and eliminating the stigma of snitching, especially when a child is killed.
“If you know somebody who is killing a kid, you see somebody out here doing something wild, that’s not snitching,” Brian Spencer, who spoke at the rally against violence, said. “That’s being honorable. That’s being a real person.”
Spencer and others laid out a five point plan aimed at curbing the issue, which including creating safe heaven homes for youth, increased technical, vocational and professional training, affordable housing, and mental health services.
The painful reality was not far from those speaking out Tuesday; a teenage girl was shot just two blocks from where they were standing the night before.
“A 15-year-old got shot last night,” Neal Robertson, President of the West Louisville Urban Coalition, said. “I don’t know if she survived, but god be with her. I mean, they are killing kids.”
At the start of the event, Robertson noted that many in the community were on edge.
During an opening prayer, cars could be heard driving nearby.
“The scariest part about that prayer was, as he was praying, I had my eyes open, cars were pulling in,” he said.
Event organizers said donations can be sent to the Hall family via the CashApp handle ‘DelnichaHall.’
