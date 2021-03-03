Eligible Indiana residents can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want during sign-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1 million Hoosiers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far; 608,000 of them are fully vaccinated.
This comes as the state expands eligibility requirements for the second time in a week. Now, healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone 50 and older can register for a vaccine by clicking here.
But it’s not just the timeline that’s impressing Hoosiers. Many have said they’re pleased with the option to choose which vaccine they want, between Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
If you meet eligibility and have a valid Indiana address, the website will show all of the vaccination sites in your area. For WAVE Country, the website showed seven locations in Southern Indiana, including the new mass vaccination site at Ivy Tech Community College. As the state received Johnson & Johnson doses, they’re working to open three mass vaccination sites at the University of Notre Dame, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.
With thousands of doses on their way to Indiana, Hoosiers can choose which vaccine they want when they sign up.
“Everything I had been hearing is that you just sign up and get whatever’s available,” Indiana resident Clayton Pace said. “So when it had the different versions of them, I was a little overwhelmed with what I wanted to do. I didn’t think I had those choices.”
Pace said he was checking the state’s website every day, and finally reached eligibility Tuesday when the age was lowered to 50. When he registered for a vaccine, he said he had more than 20 time slots from which to choose.
“I am relieved,” Pace said. “I wish they opened it up to more groups. I feel that my group was more accelerated than I was expecting. But the more we get people vaccinated, the less likely you’re going to transmit it. That’s why I went ahead and scheduled mine.”
Indiana has gotten some backlash for not prioritizing teachers, since many schools have already let students back into classrooms. But if the state continues at this rate, teachers and many other Hoosiers will rise up on the list.
