FORECAST: Calm, dry weather pattern continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with increasing flooding into the weekend
- Brief cool down, then warmer next week in the 60s
- Next best rain chances appears mid next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds will settle down overnight tonight, coming out of the northwest behind this evening’s quiet cold front. Expect low temperatures in the 30s by Thursday morning with mostly clear skies.
Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny but cooler behind Wednesday night’s front. High temperatures will only reach into the mid 50s.
We’ll see mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
Friday is partly sunny thanks to a weak disturbance moving through with some clouds. High temperatures will be even cooler, with many areas not making it out of the 40s Friday afternoon.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 25.1′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 55.9′ | Forecast Crest: 60.4′ Sat PM
