FORECAST: A little cooler with much-needed dry time

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: In MINOR FLOOD with rising levels before an expected crest this weekend
- Brief cool down, then warmer next week in the 60s
- Next best rain chances appears mid next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures overnight will fall back into the 30s, but should hold above freezing in the city. It will not be as cool as the past couple of nights.
Thursday won’t be as warm as we saw Wednesday, but with plenty of sunshine temperatures will top out in the mid 50s, which is normal for this time of the year.
We’ll see mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
Friday is partly sunny thanks to a weak disturbance moving through with some clouds. High temperatures will be even cooler, with many areas not making it out of the 40s Friday afternoon.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 25.1′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 55.9′ | Forecast Crest: 60.4′ Sat PM
