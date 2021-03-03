FORECAST: Rapid warming today into the lower 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with increasing flooding into the weekend
- Mainly dry until next week
- TORNADO DRILL: Postponed for today, new time TBD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold start, we will enjoy a much warmer setup into the afternoon with highs reaching and briefly exceeding the 60-degree mark.
It will be breezy at times as well today.
Tonight looks mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
As a weak cold front moves in early Thursday it’ll pull in some slightly cooler air. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies Thursday night with lows near 31°F.
Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 23.6′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 54.4′ | Forecast Crest: 60.4′ Sat Night
